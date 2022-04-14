Collies (COLLIES) Tokenomics
Welcome to $COLLIES, the pioneering community-driven token crafted for dog lovers everywhere, with a special place in its heart for fans of the intelligent and loyal Border Collie. $COLLIES is more than just a cryptocurrency—it’s a movement that unites the timeless values of loyalty, passion, and companionship with the limitless possibilities of blockchain innovation. In a world where technology and emotion often feel worlds apart, $COLLIES stands as a bridge, bringing together people who cherish their furry companions and those who believe in the transformative power of decentralized finance.
At its core, $COLLIES is about celebrating the unique bond between humans and dogs. Inspired by the Border Collie’s legendary intelligence, agility, and devotion, our project seeks to create a digital ecosystem where every member feels valued, empowered, and connected. Whether you’re a lifelong dog owner, an NFT enthusiast, or a newcomer to the world of crypto, you’ll find a welcoming pack in the $COLLIES community.
Understanding the tokenomics of Collies (COLLIES) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COLLIES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COLLIES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
