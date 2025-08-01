Colon Price (COLON)
Colon (COLON) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 156.62K USD. COLON to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Colon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Colon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Colon to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Colon to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.47%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+22.36%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+20.29%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Colon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.50%
-5.47%
-4.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Colon is the Father of Doge. Since Doge came first on blockchain, so Colon is the precedent of all dog memecoins ever to exist (including the OG Shiba, Floki, Bonk, Kishu, Neiro and Doge's family).... Colon is the Father of Doge. Since Doge came first on blockchain, so Colon is the precedent of all dog memecoins ever to exist (including the OG Shiba, Floki, Bonk, Kishu, Neiro and Doge's family)....
