What is Colony Avalanche Index (CAI)

Colony avalanche index, The easiest way to invest in the CLY Avalanche ecosystem. CAI is the benchmark index for investors wanting to get exposure to the Avalanche ecosystem. It is composed of the native token (AVAX) and the most prominent projects in the ecosystem. The index improves returns for investors by generating yield on the underlying assets. These assets are rigorously selected and weighted to spread the risk and volatility in proportion to their market capitalisation.

Colony Avalanche Index (CAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Colony Avalanche Index (CAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Colony Avalanche Index (CAI) How much is Colony Avalanche Index (CAI) worth today? The live CAI price in USD is 80.64 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CAI to USD price? $ 80.64 . Check out The current price of CAI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Colony Avalanche Index? The market cap for CAI is $ 3.41M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CAI? The circulating supply of CAI is 42.23K USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CAI? CAI achieved an ATH price of 659.84 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CAI? CAI saw an ATL price of 31.6 USD . What is the trading volume of CAI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CAI is -- USD . Will CAI go higher this year? CAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

