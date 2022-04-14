Discover key insights into Colony (CLNY), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Colony (CLNY) Information

Zero Colony is a colonization framework designed to establish Memocracy—a decentralized governance model powered by the community, blockchain technology, and humanity's drive to explore new frontiers.

Zero Colony combines human cognitive unpredictability with AI-driven resource management to build a decentralized governance system, allowing AI agents to optimize efficiency while humans introduce creativity and decision-making.