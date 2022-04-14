Combo is a leading provider of scaling solutions for Web3 game development. By utilizing the world's top game engine, we are developing an open-source, decentralized, game-oriented Layer2 that is accessible to everyone. Our goal is to unlock the full potential of Web3 games by connecting game developers with the entire ecosystem in a seamless, cost-effective, and secure manner.

