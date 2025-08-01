COMDEX Price (CMDX)
COMDEX (CMDX) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 152.80K USD. CMDX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of COMDEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of COMDEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of COMDEX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of COMDEX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-8.17%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+15.21%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+52.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of COMDEX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.35%
-8.17%
-8.31%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Comdex is an interchain DeFi infrastructure layer housing a suite of composable solutions on-chain. What can your token be used for? $CMDX token functions – usage as gas fees, Staking, Governance, Collateralization, LP rewards Comdex dApps 1. cSwap_DEX – - Decentralized exchange to swap/ trade, and farm tokens - It uses AMM liquidity pools that brings cross-chain markets and limit orders. - At present: 25 pools are Live with 14+ 2 tokens - Unique concept of Master & Child pools - Liquidity only in child pools are incentivized thru external rewards & Equal Liquidity in master & child pools are incentivized thru internal and external rewards 2. Harbor Protocol / Composite Money $CMST stablecoin – - $CMST is an over-collateralized stablecoin backed by Interchain assets - Harbor protocol, the platform to mint $CMST - $HARBOR, governance token of $CMST - HARBOR, not used as collateral to mint $CMST to maintain solvency 3. Commodo – IBC native lending and borrowing platform - It introduces the concept of isolated money markets with bridged assets - it limits the pairings to the bridged assets, allowing for single lending pair to concentrate liquidity and reduce risks
Understanding the tokenomics of COMDEX (CMDX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CMDX token's extensive tokenomics now!
