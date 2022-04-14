Discover key insights into COMDEX (CMDX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

COMDEX (CMDX) Information

What is the project about? Comdex is an interchain DeFi infrastructure layer housing a suite of composable solutions on-chain.

What can your token be used for? $CMDX token functions – usage as gas fees, Staking, Governance, Collateralization, LP rewards

Comdex dApps

cSwap_DEX –

Decentralized exchange to swap/ trade, and farm tokens

It uses AMM liquidity pools that brings cross-chain markets and limit orders.

At present: 25 pools are Live with 14+ 2 tokens

Unique concept of Master & Child pools - Liquidity only in child pools are incentivized thru external rewards & Equal Liquidity in master & child pools are incentivized thru internal and external rewards

Harbor Protocol / Composite Money $CMST stablecoin –

$CMST is an over-collateralized stablecoin backed by Interchain assets

Harbor protocol, the platform to mint $CMST

$HARBOR, governance token of $CMST

HARBOR, not used as collateral to mint $CMST to maintain solvency

Commodo – IBC native lending and borrowing platform

It introduces the concept of isolated money markets with bridged assets

it limits the pairings to the bridged assets, allowing for single lending pair to concentrate liquidity and reduce risks