Compendium offers useful tools to help make life in the crypto markets and metaverse simpler. Trade manually, build your own algorithmic strategies, or have one of our many automated systems do it for you in just a few clicks. CMFI is the native utility token for the expanding Compendium trading tool ecosystem. Managed by the Compendium Foundation to scale interactions with Compendium, Compendex, and other on-platform integrations within Solana and other blockchains.
Understanding the tokenomics of Compendium (CMFI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CMFI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CMFI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
