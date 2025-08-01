What is Composite (CMST)

COMPOSITE - CMST is a collateralized stablecoin for Interchain built on Comdex chain. Inspired mainly by the robust and reliable model built by MakerDao for $DAI stablecoin, $CMST can be minted permissionless-ly as a debt against collateralized CDPs of interchain assets. Composite can be minted on https://harborprotocol.one/home . Users can choose from a wide range of Cosmos ecosystem assets and interchain assets as collateral to mint $CMST. $CMST’s mechanism is designed to be the most reliable model for stablecoins, which is censorship-resistant, permissionless, and decentralized. Composite is a stablecoin designed to be a stable representation of purchasing power and is therefore soft pegged to $1; however, as the global macro landscape develops, that may be subject to change in the future. CMST and Harbor Protocol References Website: https://harborprotocol.one/home Mechanism Docs: https://docs.harborprotocol.one/ Code Audit Report: https://github.com/oak-security/audit-reports/tree/master/Comdex Community Channels: Harbor Protocol on Twitter - https://twitter.com/Harbor_Protocol Composite Money (CMST) on Twitter - https://twitter.com/Composite_Money Composite Money (CMST) Community Chat: https://t.me/Composite_Money Forum: https://forum.comdex.one/ Blog: https://blog.comdex.one

Composite (CMST) Resource Official Website

