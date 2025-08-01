Composite Price (CMST)
Composite (CMST) is currently trading at 0.11233 USD with a market cap of $ 34.02K USD. CMST to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Composite to USD was $ +0.0060464.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Composite to USD was $ +0.0086526900.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Composite to USD was $ +0.0098297062.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Composite to USD was $ +0.00592831855070684.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0060464
|+5.69%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0086526900
|+7.70%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0098297062
|+8.75%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00592831855070684
|+5.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of Composite: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.20%
+5.69%
+8.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
COMPOSITE - CMST is a collateralized stablecoin for Interchain built on Comdex chain. Inspired mainly by the robust and reliable model built by MakerDao for $DAI stablecoin, $CMST can be minted permissionless-ly as a debt against collateralized CDPs of interchain assets. Composite can be minted on https://harborprotocol.one/home . Users can choose from a wide range of Cosmos ecosystem assets and interchain assets as collateral to mint $CMST. $CMST’s mechanism is designed to be the most reliable model for stablecoins, which is censorship-resistant, permissionless, and decentralized. Composite is a stablecoin designed to be a stable representation of purchasing power and is therefore soft pegged to $1; however, as the global macro landscape develops, that may be subject to change in the future. CMST and Harbor Protocol References Website: https://harborprotocol.one/home Mechanism Docs: https://docs.harborprotocol.one/ Code Audit Report: https://github.com/oak-security/audit-reports/tree/master/Comdex Community Channels: Harbor Protocol on Twitter - https://twitter.com/Harbor_Protocol Composite Money (CMST) on Twitter - https://twitter.com/Composite_Money Composite Money (CMST) Community Chat: https://t.me/Composite_Money Forum: https://forum.comdex.one/ Blog: https://blog.comdex.one
