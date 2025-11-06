Compound USDC (CUSDC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.02523599 24H High $ 0.02528907 All Time High $ 0.220912 Lowest Price $ 0.00620705 Price Change (1H) +0.00% Price Change (1D) +0.01% Price Change (7D) +0.04%

Compound USDC (CUSDC) real-time price is $0.02526793. Over the past 24 hours, CUSDC traded between a low of $ 0.02523599 and a high of $ 0.02528907, showing active market volatility. CUSDC's all-time high price is $ 0.220912, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00620705.

In terms of short-term performance, CUSDC has changed by +0.00% over the past hour, +0.01% over 24 hours, and +0.04% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Compound USDC (CUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 32.07M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 32.07M Circulation Supply 1.27B Total Supply 1,268,802,717.158933

The current Market Cap of Compound USDC is $ 32.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CUSDC is 1.27B, with a total supply of 1268802717.158933. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 32.07M.