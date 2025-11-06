ComputerStrategy (CMPSTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -2.01% Price Change (7D) -19.90% Price Change (7D) -19.90%

ComputerStrategy (CMPSTR) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CMPSTR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CMPSTR's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CMPSTR has changed by -- over the past hour, -2.01% over 24 hours, and -19.90% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ComputerStrategy (CMPSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.19K$ 16.19K $ 16.19K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.19K$ 16.19K $ 16.19K Circulation Supply 931.60M 931.60M 931.60M Total Supply 931,596,964.5336446 931,596,964.5336446 931,596,964.5336446

The current Market Cap of ComputerStrategy is $ 16.19K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CMPSTR is 931.60M, with a total supply of 931596964.5336446. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.19K.