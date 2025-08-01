Comtech Gold Price (CGO)
Comtech Gold (CGO) is currently trading at 105.74 USD with a market cap of $ 11.53M USD. CGO to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Comtech Gold to USD was $ -0.3835817491168.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Comtech Gold to USD was $ -1.4818403600.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Comtech Gold to USD was $ -0.9155180680.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Comtech Gold to USD was $ +1.93621518283003.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.3835817491168
|-0.36%
|30 Days
|$ -1.4818403600
|-1.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.9155180680
|-0.86%
|90 Days
|$ +1.93621518283003
|+1.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of Comtech Gold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
-0.36%
-2.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ComTech follows 100% Shariah guidelines making it the first token of its kind. Each token is backed by a piece of gold that carries its own audit trail of its transactions. One CGO represents one pure gram of gold. Fully backed, redeemable, and regulated. There is no investment-grade gold product that is both easy to own and easy to trade. Physical gold is hard to store and transport. Gold futures are easy to trade but don't give you ownership of the underlying commodity. ComTech solves this problem by providing a 100% gold-backed cryptocurrency.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
