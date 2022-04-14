Conan (CONAN) Information

Conan is a special operations military working dog in the United States 1st SFOD-D (Delta Force). He is a male Belgian Malinois and was named after late-night talk show host and comedian Conan O'Brien. He is a veteran canine of the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), and has served in over 50 combat missions. K9 Conan, like all MWDs, was trained by the 341st Military Working Dog Training Squadron at Lackland Air Force Base, which is located in Texas. Though his rise to fame in the raid against ISIS brought him out of his previous classified position, the remainder of the missions he went on are classified.