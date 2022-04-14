Conceal (CCX) Information

Conceal Network is a Private by Default decentralized blockchain with deposits paying interest, without the involvement of financial institutions, powered by 100% open source code. No one owns Conceal Network, everyone can take part.

Conceal Network enables untraceable and anonymous messaging, and a secure way to transfer funds. Using a distributed public ledger, the sender and receiver are kept anonymous, a key concern in a post Snowden world. Hackers cannot trace funds or messages when they are sent across public networks.

(₡CCX), the native coin of Conceal Network, is based on the Cryptonote protocol and runs on a secure peer-to-peer network technology that operates with no central authority. You control the private keys to your funds.

Conceal Network is accessible to anyone in the world regardless of their geographic location or status. The Conceal blockchain is resistant to any kind of analysis. All your ₡CCX transactions and messages are anonymous and Private.

Conceal Network avoids many Bitcoin concerns (e.g. technological, environmental impacts, reputation and security) and is an excellent Private alternative store of value.