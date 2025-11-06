Concilium (CONCILIUM) Price Information (USD)

Concilium (CONCILIUM) real-time price is $2.14. Over the past 24 hours, CONCILIUM traded between a low of $ 2.13 and a high of $ 2.23, showing active market volatility. CONCILIUM's all-time high price is $ 5.57, while its all-time low price is $ 1.16.

In terms of short-term performance, CONCILIUM has changed by -0.83% over the past hour, -1.85% over 24 hours, and -35.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Concilium (CONCILIUM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.43M$ 10.43M $ 10.43M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 10.70M$ 10.70M $ 10.70M Circulation Supply 4.88M 4.88M 4.88M Total Supply 4,999,999.999999373 4,999,999.999999373 4,999,999.999999373

The current Market Cap of Concilium is $ 10.43M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CONCILIUM is 4.88M, with a total supply of 4999999.999999373. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.70M.