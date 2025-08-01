Conspiracy Guy Price (CGUY)
Conspiracy Guy (CGUY) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 87.95K USD. CGUY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Conspiracy Guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Conspiracy Guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Conspiracy Guy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Conspiracy Guy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Conspiracy Guy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.68%
-2.95%
+7.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Conspiracy Guy, an original handmade memecoin, centers on a character who discovers what he believes is the "truth" on BaseTube. The project’s mission is to build a vibrant ecosystem around this quirky figure, with ambitious plans to launch a cartoon show featuring his adventures. The show will be shared across platforms like Zora, Instagram, TikTok, and a forthcoming Base app, merging crypto culture with entertaining, narrative-driven content to engage a wide audience.
