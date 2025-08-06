Convex CRV Price (CVXCRV)
Convex CRV (CVXCRV) is currently trading at 0.371159 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CVXCRV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CVXCRV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CVXCRV price information.
During today, the price change of Convex CRV to USD was $ +0.0284551.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Convex CRV to USD was $ +0.1379818842.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Convex CRV to USD was $ +0.0619260975.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Convex CRV to USD was $ +0.0014880382849502.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0284551
|+8.30%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1379818842
|+37.18%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0619260975
|+16.68%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0014880382849502
|+0.40%
Discover the latest price analysis of Convex CRV: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.50%
+8.30%
-3.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Convex CRV is a tokenized form of veCRV, a vote escrowed CRV token. It is revenue earning token which receives rewards from the Convex protocol and admin fees from the Curve protocol.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Convex CRV (CVXCRV) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CVXCRV token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CVXCRV to VND
₫9,767.049085
|1 CVXCRV to AUD
A$0.56787327
|1 CVXCRV to GBP
￡0.27836925
|1 CVXCRV to EUR
€0.31919674
|1 CVXCRV to USD
$0.371159
|1 CVXCRV to MYR
RM1.56629098
|1 CVXCRV to TRY
₺15.09132494
|1 CVXCRV to JPY
¥54.560373
|1 CVXCRV to ARS
ARS$494.21676645
|1 CVXCRV to RUB
₽29.77437498
|1 CVXCRV to INR
₹32.57291384
|1 CVXCRV to IDR
Rp6,084.57279696
|1 CVXCRV to KRW
₩514.78268664
|1 CVXCRV to PHP
₱21.27854547
|1 CVXCRV to EGP
￡E.17.99007673
|1 CVXCRV to BRL
R$2.03395132
|1 CVXCRV to CAD
C$0.50848783
|1 CVXCRV to BDT
৳45.16633871
|1 CVXCRV to NGN
₦566.65215689
|1 CVXCRV to UAH
₴15.4402144
|1 CVXCRV to VES
Bs46.766034
|1 CVXCRV to CLP
$361.508866
|1 CVXCRV to PKR
Rs104.87468704
|1 CVXCRV to KZT
₸199.43857706
|1 CVXCRV to THB
฿12.00328206
|1 CVXCRV to TWD
NT$11.10878887
|1 CVXCRV to AED
د.إ1.36215353
|1 CVXCRV to CHF
Fr0.2969272
|1 CVXCRV to HKD
HK$2.90988656
|1 CVXCRV to MAD
.د.م3.37012372
|1 CVXCRV to MXN
$6.89984581
|1 CVXCRV to PLN
zł1.36215353
|1 CVXCRV to RON
лв1.61825324
|1 CVXCRV to SEK
kr3.57054958
|1 CVXCRV to BGN
лв0.62354712
|1 CVXCRV to HUF
Ft127.02174457
|1 CVXCRV to CZK
Kč7.8314549
|1 CVXCRV to KWD
د.ك0.113203495
|1 CVXCRV to ILS
₪1.26936378