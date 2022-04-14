Convex Prisma (CVXPRISMA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Convex Prisma (CVXPRISMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Convex Prisma (CVXPRISMA) Information cvxPRISMA is tokenized vePRISMA. cvxPRISMA can be staked on Convex to receive a portion of the fees one would receive for staking their vePRISMA on Prisma Finance. Additionally, users staking cvxPRISMA may receive Convex native token CVX and Convex Prisma platform fees. Official Website: https://prisma.convexfinance.com/ Whitepaper: https://docs.convexfinance.com/convexfinance/general-information/convex-for-prisma-finance Buy CVXPRISMA Now!

Convex Prisma (CVXPRISMA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Convex Prisma (CVXPRISMA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 55.74M $ 55.74M $ 55.74M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.22M $ 2.22M $ 2.22M All-Time High: $ 1.21 $ 1.21 $ 1.21 All-Time Low: $ 0.01629295 $ 0.01629295 $ 0.01629295 Current Price: $ 0.03981638 $ 0.03981638 $ 0.03981638 Learn more about Convex Prisma (CVXPRISMA) price

Convex Prisma (CVXPRISMA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Convex Prisma (CVXPRISMA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CVXPRISMA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CVXPRISMA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CVXPRISMA's tokenomics, explore CVXPRISMA token's live price!

