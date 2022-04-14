Conwai (CONWAI) Tokenomics
One chain covering the full Artificial Intelligence lifecycle, from data collection, labeling, and preprocessing to model training, evaluation, fine-tuning, inference, RAG, and RLHF. The Conwai Mainnet is set to become the premier choice for generative AI builders and creators, offering an unparalleled platform that emphasizes speed, affordability, and user freedom. Designed with cutting-edge technology, Conwai Mainnet provides the ideal environment for innovators to bring their AI-driven visions to life.
Understanding the tokenomics of Conwai (CONWAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CONWAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CONWAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
