Cook Cat Logo

Cook Cat Price (CCAT)

Unlisted

Cook Cat (CCAT) Live Price Chart

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD

Price of Cook Cat (CCAT) Today

Cook Cat (CCAT) is currently trading at 0.00005166 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Cook Cat Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
--
Cook Cat 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the CCAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CCAT price information.

Cook Cat (CCAT) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Cook Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cook Cat to USD was $ +0.0000047606.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cook Cat to USD was $ +0.0000026619.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cook Cat to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ +0.0000047606+9.22%
60 Days$ +0.0000026619+5.15%
90 Days$ 0--

Cook Cat (CCAT) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Cook Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00110366
$ 0.00110366$ 0.00110366

--

--

-12.84%

Cook Cat (CCAT) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is Cook Cat (CCAT)

Let's cook delicious food together with $MANEKI 🍳.Don't miss this gem💎

Cook Cat (CCAT) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Cook Cat (CCAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cook Cat (CCAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CCAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

CCAT to Local Currencies

1 CCAT to VND
1.3594329
1 CCAT to AUD
A$0.0000790398
1 CCAT to GBP
0.000038745
1 CCAT to EUR
0.0000444276
1 CCAT to USD
$0.00005166
1 CCAT to MYR
RM0.0002180052
1 CCAT to TRY
0.0021004956
1 CCAT to JPY
¥0.00759402
1 CCAT to ARS
ARS$0.068787873
1 CCAT to RUB
0.0041441652
1 CCAT to INR
0.0045336816
1 CCAT to IDR
Rp0.8468851104
1 CCAT to KRW
0.0716503536
1 CCAT to PHP
0.0029616678
1 CCAT to EGP
￡E.0.0025039602
1 CCAT to BRL
R$0.0002830968
1 CCAT to CAD
C$0.0000707742
1 CCAT to BDT
0.0062865054
1 CCAT to NGN
0.0788698386
1 CCAT to UAH
0.002149056
1 CCAT to VES
Bs0.00650916
1 CCAT to CLP
$0.05031684
1 CCAT to PKR
Rs0.0145970496
1 CCAT to KZT
0.0277589844
1 CCAT to THB
฿0.0016706844
1 CCAT to TWD
NT$0.0015461838
1 CCAT to AED
د.إ0.0001895922
1 CCAT to CHF
Fr0.000041328
1 CCAT to HKD
HK$0.0004050144
1 CCAT to MAD
.د.م0.0004690728
1 CCAT to MXN
$0.0009603594
1 CCAT to PLN
0.0001895922
1 CCAT to RON
лв0.0002252376
1 CCAT to SEK
kr0.0004969692
1 CCAT to BGN
лв0.0000867888
1 CCAT to HUF
Ft0.0176796018
1 CCAT to CZK
0.001090026
1 CCAT to KWD
د.ك0.0000157563
1 CCAT to ILS
0.0001766772