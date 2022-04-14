Cookies Protocol (CP) Information

The Cookies Project focuses on the blockchain gaming industry, which has been developing remarkably in recent years, and aims to solve this interoperability problem as well as to create a new, fragmented blockchain service. There are some other problems that Cookies Protocol solves as well such as complexity of dealing with crypto assets, currency risks, reliability problem and so on. The main advantage of the Cookies ecosystem is that it combines innovative technologies, brand-new product ideas and leading business models in order to overcome the obstacles of the economy we live in.