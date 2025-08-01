What is Cool (COOL)

Cool is a meme coin that's main focus is putting one of the most commonly used words on the blockchain. Cool is a community of Solana degens that love to create their own memes & content. Cool also has a team of admins that are committed to keeping an active and engaged community. Cool will also become a highly sought after NFT project. There is an active team of artists and web developers that will help legitimize this project.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Cool (COOL) Resource Official Website

Cool (COOL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cool (COOL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COOL token's extensive tokenomics now!