What is the project about? Coop coin has communty on Algorand. Community created Community Rewards Vault (CRV) and pool. All coins are in circulation.
What makes your project unique? It created with all circulation on Algorand and it was first. So Coop has fair distribution, decentralized nature.
History of your project. Coop is a new coin.
What’s next for your project? We created quiz app and we rewarded users here. We're gonna add battle quiz for users play with each other and we're working for improve games here.
What can your token be used for? Quiz/game app will accept just coop coin. Coop Game will accept other coins but users will able to win just Coop coin.
Understanding the tokenomics of Coop Coin (COOP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COOP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COOP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.