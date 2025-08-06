What is Cope Token (COPE)

$Cope is a token built on the Solana Blockchain. Born as a memecoin, its goal is to onboard more users as possible. Obtained from airdrops of solana NFT collection, can be used to raffle and auction nfts, play casino, mint nft and can be obtained in exchange of burning nfts and tokens. $Cope is the pillar of the $Cope Ecosystem and with his community and social presence aim to obtain the lead on the Solana meme space.

