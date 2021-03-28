Copiosa (COP) Information

Copiosa is a Coin backed exchange platform focusing on allowing users to purchase small cap crypto currencies as they come to market. The Platform uses its own coin to facilitate trading for its users. The coin itself sits on the BEP20 network which is one of the most fast and secure networks available. Copiosa aims to provide value as a standalone coin whilst also creating a frictionless means of exchange for small cap crypto currencies.

Copiosa launched its coin on March 28, 2021 with 500m tokens created at genesis. This number is static with no coins burned or created on each transaction. 400 million of these re currently in circulation with 20% (100m) held by Copiosa for business development purposes.

Copiosa is the creation of developer James Mallon, finance services and business manger Joshua Etheridge, and Science graduate Harry Richardson. The company currently operates with a team of 4 including experienced developers, marketing and financial operations staff.