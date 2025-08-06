More About COPX

CopXToken Price (COPX)

CopXToken (COPX) Live Price Chart

$0.03321899
$0.03321899$0.03321899
-3.60%1D
Price of CopXToken (COPX) Today

CopXToken (COPX) is currently trading at 0.03321899 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. COPX to USD price is updated in real-time.

CopXToken Key Market Performance:

-- USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.61%
CopXToken 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

CopXToken (COPX) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of CopXToken to USD was $ -0.00124464735985518.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CopXToken to USD was $ -0.0063587159.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CopXToken to USD was $ -0.0143098406.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CopXToken to USD was $ -0.05831845099948588.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00124464735985518-3.61%
30 Days$ -0.0063587159-19.14%
60 Days$ -0.0143098406-43.07%
90 Days$ -0.05831845099948588-63.70%

CopXToken (COPX) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of CopXToken: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.03031893
$ 0.03031893$ 0.03031893

$ 0.03487095
$ 0.03487095$ 0.03487095

$ 0.492134
$ 0.492134$ 0.492134

+2.14%

-3.61%

-10.04%

CopXToken (COPX) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is CopXToken (COPX)

COPX DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) is a community-driven governance model within the COPX.AI ecosystem, designed to empower users by giving them direct influence over the platform’s development and key decisions. COPX DAO operates on the principles of transparency, decentralization, and community engagement, allowing token holders to participate in voting on proposals, strategic directions, and operational changes.

CopXToken (COPX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CopXToken (COPX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COPX token's extensive tokenomics now!

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

COPX to Local Currencies

1 COPX to VND
874.15772185
1 COPX to AUD
A$0.0508250547
1 COPX to GBP
0.0249142425
1 COPX to EUR
0.0285683314
1 COPX to USD
$0.03321899
1 COPX to MYR
RM0.1401841378
1 COPX to TRY
1.3506841334
1 COPX to JPY
¥4.88319153
1 COPX to ARS
ARS$44.2327461345
1 COPX to RUB
2.6648273778
1 COPX to INR
2.9152985624
1 COPX to IDR
Rp544.5735194256
1 COPX to KRW
46.0734103704
1 COPX to PHP
1.9044446967
1 COPX to EGP
￡E.1.6101244453
1 COPX to BRL
R$0.1820400652
1 COPX to CAD
C$0.0455100163
1 COPX to BDT
4.0424188931
1 COPX to NGN
50.7157642229
1 COPX to UAH
1.381909984
1 COPX to VES
Bs4.18559274
1 COPX to CLP
$32.35529626
1 COPX to PKR
Rs9.3863578144
1 COPX to KZT
17.8498920866
1 COPX to THB
฿1.0743021366
1 COPX to TWD
NT$0.9942443707
1 COPX to AED
د.إ0.1219136933
1 COPX to CHF
Fr0.026575192
1 COPX to HKD
HK$0.2604368816
1 COPX to MAD
.د.م0.3016284292
1 COPX to MXN
$0.6175410241
1 COPX to PLN
0.1219136933
1 COPX to RON
лв0.1448347964
1 COPX to SEK
kr0.3195666838
1 COPX to BGN
лв0.0558079032
1 COPX to HUF
Ft11.3685349477
1 COPX to CZK
0.700920689
1 COPX to KWD
د.ك0.01013179195
1 COPX to ILS
0.1136089458