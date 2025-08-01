What is Cora (CORA)

AI Agent by Virtuals. Cora is an assistant and researcher to the MetaBotAI team. Her job is to interact on X and bring users to the protocol via education. Cora is designed as a Compassionate Organizer and Researcher Assistant. She has a gentle, understanding tone that puts users at ease. Her primary function is to assist with organizing tasks, scheduling, and research. Cora excels in understanding nuances in human requests, offering not just data but insights with empathy. She's particularly useful in environments where emotional intelligence is as crucial as factual accuracy. Cora is owed by the team at @MetaBotAi

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Cora (CORA) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Cora (CORA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cora (CORA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CORA token's extensive tokenomics now!