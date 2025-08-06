More About COREDAO

COREDAO Price Info

COREDAO Official Website

COREDAO Tokenomics

COREDAO Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

coreDAO Logo

coreDAO Price (COREDAO)

Unlisted

coreDAO (COREDAO) Live Price Chart

$0.970774
$0.970774$0.970774
-2.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD

Price of coreDAO (COREDAO) Today

coreDAO (COREDAO) is currently trading at 0.970774 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. COREDAO to USD price is updated in real-time.

coreDAO Key Market Performance:

$ 367.28 USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.91%
coreDAO 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the COREDAO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COREDAO price information.

coreDAO (COREDAO) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of coreDAO to USD was $ -0.0291903080229043.
In the past 30 days, the price change of coreDAO to USD was $ +0.2621763517.
In the past 60 days, the price change of coreDAO to USD was $ +0.1744388654.
In the past 90 days, the price change of coreDAO to USD was $ +0.0932306049737291.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0291903080229043-2.91%
30 Days$ +0.2621763517+27.01%
60 Days$ +0.1744388654+17.97%
90 Days$ +0.0932306049737291+10.62%

coreDAO (COREDAO) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of coreDAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.951478
$ 0.951478$ 0.951478

$ 1.036
$ 1.036$ 1.036

$ 1.69
$ 1.69$ 1.69

+1.73%

-2.91%

+11.61%

coreDAO (COREDAO) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 367.28
$ 367.28$ 367.28

0.00
0.00 0.00

What is coreDAO (COREDAO)

coreDAO builds DeFi products controlled through a powerful on chain governance system. Token holders can use their voting power to control the ecosystem and its products by using the DAO's on-chain governance to manage and implement changes. The governance token (coreDAO) controls the CORE ecosystem. Using on chain governance, holders of coreDAO can directly control all CORE products. cLEND is coreDAO's lending product which allows users to take out loans against a variety of tokens. coreDAO holders can adjust fees, collateral types and push updates to the cLEND contract.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

coreDAO (COREDAO) Resource

Official Website

coreDAO (COREDAO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of coreDAO (COREDAO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COREDAO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About coreDAO (COREDAO)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

COREDAO to Local Currencies

1 COREDAO to VND
25,545.91781
1 COREDAO to AUD
A$1.49499196
1 COREDAO to GBP
0.7280805
1 COREDAO to EUR
0.83486564
1 COREDAO to USD
$0.970774
1 COREDAO to MYR
RM4.09666628
1 COREDAO to TRY
39.49108632
1 COREDAO to JPY
¥142.703778
1 COREDAO to ARS
ARS$1,299.55573832
1 COREDAO to RUB
77.66192
1 COREDAO to INR
85.20483398
1 COREDAO to IDR
Rp15,914.32532256
1 COREDAO to KRW
1,350.17189468
1 COREDAO to PHP
55.83892048
1 COREDAO to EGP
￡E.46.9854616
1 COREDAO to BRL
R$5.339257
1 COREDAO to CAD
C$1.32996038
1 COREDAO to BDT
118.3858893
1 COREDAO to NGN
1,484.3619847
1 COREDAO to UAH
40.4812758
1 COREDAO to VES
Bs122.317524
1 COREDAO to CLP
$937.767684
1 COREDAO to PKR
Rs275.00085872
1 COREDAO to KZT
522.19875008
1 COREDAO to THB
฿31.41424664
1 COREDAO to TWD
NT$29.10380452
1 COREDAO to AED
د.إ3.56274058
1 COREDAO to CHF
Fr0.7766192
1 COREDAO to HKD
HK$7.61086816
1 COREDAO to MAD
.د.م8.8340434
1 COREDAO to MXN
$18.17288928
1 COREDAO to PLN
3.58215606
1 COREDAO to RON
лв4.25199012
1 COREDAO to SEK
kr9.38738458
1 COREDAO to BGN
лв1.63090032
1 COREDAO to HUF
Ft333.82005538
1 COREDAO to CZK
20.61923976
1 COREDAO to KWD
د.ك0.29608607
1 COREDAO to ILS
3.33946256