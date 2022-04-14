coreDAO (COREDAO) Tokenomics
coreDAO (COREDAO) Information
coreDAO builds DeFi products controlled through a powerful on chain governance system.
Token holders can use their voting power to control the ecosystem and its products by using the DAO's on-chain governance to manage and implement changes.
The governance token (coreDAO) controls the CORE ecosystem. Using on chain governance, holders of coreDAO can directly control all CORE products.
cLEND is coreDAO's lending product which allows users to take out loans against a variety of tokens. coreDAO holders can adjust fees, collateral types and push updates to the cLEND contract.
coreDAO (COREDAO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for coreDAO (COREDAO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
coreDAO (COREDAO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of coreDAO (COREDAO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COREDAO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COREDAO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.