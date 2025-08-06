COREX Price (CORX)
COREX (CORX) is currently trading at 0.02240416 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. CORX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CORX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CORX price information.
During today, the price change of COREX to USD was $ -0.00043269552973335.
In the past 30 days, the price change of COREX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of COREX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of COREX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00043269552973335
|-1.89%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of COREX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
-1.89%
-0.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CoreX Protocol is a Layer-2 platform built on the BNB Smart Chain, offering high-performance scalability infrastructure for DeFi, Web3 E-commerce, DAO governance, and AI applications. CoreX aims to reduce transaction costs, increase processing speed, and deliver a seamless Web3 experience for both retail users and institutions.Strengthening our community governance and preparing for a DAO model is our top priority in the next phase.
