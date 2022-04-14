CorgiAI (CORGIAI) Tokenomics
CorgiAI (CORGIAI) Information
What is the project about? CorgiAI is a community driven AI project centered around the creation of a tight knitted community. In CorgiAI, we would like to combine the best of AI with web3 capabilities and allow users to explore the limitless potential of AI technology.
What makes your project unique? We are the first project on Cronos Chain to build with AI technology. We have ambitious plans to launch various features with the aid of AI Image Generative Tool and Chatbots so that our users can try out these tools while having fun and earning yields on our platform.
History of your project. Our project was officially launched in Jun 2023 along with the ICO of our native token via VVS Finance. We are currently incubated in Cronos Labs Accelerator Program.
What’s next for your project? We are in preparation to launch several features to expand the utility of $CORGIAI and to allow users exploring AI image generation technology.
What can your token be used for? Currently, it is equipped with staking capability. However, in a near feature, it will be used for a wide range of features on our platform such as redeeming credits for generating images with AI.
CorgiAI (CORGIAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for CorgiAI (CORGIAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
CorgiAI (CORGIAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CorgiAI (CORGIAI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CORGIAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CORGIAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CORGIAI's tokenomics, explore CORGIAI token's live price!
CORGIAI Price Prediction
Want to know where CORGIAI might be heading? Our CORGIAI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.