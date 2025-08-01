CorionX Price (CORX)
CorionX (CORX) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 6.08K USD. CORX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of CorionX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CorionX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CorionX to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CorionX to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-23.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.88%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+17.53%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CorionX: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.45%
-23.24%
-37.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CorionX is a modern blockchain platform that acts as a hub for digital assets, and is built to promote the adoption of cryptocurrency stablecoins, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), CBDCs, and other technologies that empower users and reduce reliance on legacy infrastructure. The CorionX (CORX) token is “gas” for the rapidly developing stablecoin and crypto infrastructure and is designed to help incentivize stablecoin and DeFi. adoption ♦️ CorionX is using partners bridges to provide interoperability, fast, secure & cheap transactions and scalability ♦️ CorionX will provide the next generation of mobile payments: This will power cheap, fast, and highly scalable transactions within the community using CorionX, Stablecoins and other ERC 20 tokens. ♦️ CorionX creates the one platform for education, rewards the collaboration of the community and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement. ♦️ Staking without lockup: Holders of the CorionX utility token earn 2.5% quarterly, (10.38% APY) staking rewards without needing to lock up their assets. This is paid on the average CorionX balance held in the user’s ETH wallet, leaving them free to transact and benefit from the token’s utility without missing out on rewards. ♦️ Earning Yields in CeFi and DeFi: CorionX is looking to integrate Centralized Finance and Decentralized Finance solutions to provide easy to use access to mainstream users to earn yields and to extend CorionX utilites. ♦️ CorionX token has a wide range of use cases. It can be used for bounties and reward plans, membership fees, earning rewards, and a whole lot more. ♦️ CorionX token holders can earn discounts and benefits for holding and participating in the CorionX ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of CorionX (CORX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CORX token's extensive tokenomics now!
