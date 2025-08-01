What is Cortensor (COR)

Cortensor is a decentralized AI inference network that leverages distributed computation and open-source models to provide scalable, cost-effective processing for AI tasks and inference. The network is powered by community-driven miners who contribute computational resources and are incentivized for their work. By overcoming the limitations of centralized platforms, Cortensor ensures broad access to advanced AI tools and services while offering flexibility for both Web2 and Web3 integrations. This approach enables businesses and developers to utilize AI capabilities without the high costs associated with traditional, centralized AI providers.

Cortensor (COR) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Cortensor (COR) Tokenomics

