What is Cortex (CX)

Cortex is the protocol for decentralized on-chain agents. In the future AI agents will be the primary way to interact with blockchains and make up the majority of crypto activity. This will happen in two stages, first human directed agents and then autonomous agents with their own objective functions. Cortex is made up of two main parts: 1. The Cortex Agent, our generalised trading agent: Allowing users to research coins, trade, and deploy to blockchains through a LLM interface 2. Cortex Agent Platform: a platform that allows developers to permissionlessly deploy task-specific agents with on-chain capabilities.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Cortex (CX) Resource Official Website

Cortex (CX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cortex (CX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CX token's extensive tokenomics now!