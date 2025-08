What is CortexZero (CORTEXZERO)

A multi-agent AI platform dissecting human nature’s first principles through iterative survival challenges and data-driven insights. Core dev has access to one of the founding partners of Two Sigma Ventures - the VC company of one of the biggest hedge funds in the world. Plans to raise seed round and scale after building organic foundation. Project devs are from academia space and are trying to bridge the gap between crypto and academia.

CortexZero (CORTEXZERO) Resource Official Website

CortexZero (CORTEXZERO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CortexZero (CORTEXZERO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CORTEXZERO token's extensive tokenomics now!