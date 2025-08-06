Cosmic Champs Price (COSG)
Cosmic Champs (COSG) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. COSG to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Cosmic Champs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cosmic Champs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cosmic Champs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cosmic Champs to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+15.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+3.12%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cosmic Champs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.54%
+0.07%
-3.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cosmic Gold (COSG) is the governance token for Cosmic Champs which is a 3D, P2E, real-time strategy game on the Algorand blockchain. Travel around the cosmic universe to battle friends — or enemies — in real-time and earn tokens and NFTs. COSG is also used as a secondary P2E token and can be staked to earn rewards.
Understanding the tokenomics of Cosmic Champs (COSG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COSG token's extensive tokenomics now!
