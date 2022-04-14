Coupon Assets (CA) Information

CA-HTB (CA) is a platform coin initiated by RADAR LAB (USA) and issued in March 2018, the value of CA token issuance is that its highly liquid crypto digital asset (an equity token asset) based on the global financial market with financial attributes, bonds and promissory notes with anti-counterfeit saku source! To create a circulating system of financial assets covering scenarios such as digital assets, multi-asset class risk and performance analysis, global asset allocation, ESG investments, insurance, index funds, real assets, etc. that can be circulated and used worldwide in the digital economy, and complement existing currencies by enabling new features, significantly reducing costs, and promoting financial inclusion. Ultimately, becoming a global digital currency incentive system and financial infrastructure that is simple and benefits billions of people.