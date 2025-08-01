What is Cow Patty Bingo (MOO)

Moo Patty is an AI-generated, live-streamed meme utility game on Solana where players bet on where a cow will “drop” on a bingo board. Inspired by the classic “cow patty bingo,” Moo Patty brings a new level of humor and entertainment to the crypto space. The game is powered by the MooBot, which allows users to place bets using $MOO tokens, adding a unique twist to meme gaming. With zero tax, a deflationary token model, and real-time action, Moo Patty combines meme culture and AI-driven utility in a way that’s both amusing and engaging for the community.

Cow Patty Bingo (MOO) Resource Official Website

Cow Patty Bingo (MOO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cow Patty Bingo (MOO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MOO token's extensive tokenomics now!