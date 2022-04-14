Discover key insights into cr0w by Virtuals (CROW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

cr0w by Virtuals (CROW) Information

cr0w ($CROW) is an AI-powered trading assistant designed to simplify crypto trading with precision and accessibility. Integrating smart money concepts (SMC), ICT strategies, and real-time data, cr0w delivers actionable trade setups and market insights. Born on the Virtuals Protocol, it bridges advanced trading strategies with a relatable, user-focused approach for traders.

Utility spans swing/scalp setups and market analysis on X and on its terminal.