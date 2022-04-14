Discover key insights into Cradle Games (CRADLE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Cradle Games (CRADLE) Information

CRADLE - Introduction Bridging groundbreaking VR experiences and next-gen streaming innovation, $CRADLE isn’t just a token—it’s your gateway to the future of gaming and esports.

A Token with Purpose, Innovation, and Impact $CRADLE is the lifeblood of two revolutionary platforms:

Cradle of Sins: A VR & PC cross-play multiplayer fantasy game redefining immersive gaming.

Streamble: A livestream hub that combines interactive game streaming, live betting, and seamless tournament experiences.