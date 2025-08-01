CraftCoin Price (CRC)
CraftCoin (CRC) is currently trading at 0.04076778 USD with a market cap of $ 35.85K USD. CRC to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of CraftCoin to USD was $ -0.00361197513382679.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CraftCoin to USD was $ -0.0188860328.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CraftCoin to USD was $ +0.0007547135.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CraftCoin to USD was $ -0.05163287981695658.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00361197513382679
|-8.13%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0188860328
|-46.32%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0007547135
|+1.85%
|90 Days
|$ -0.05163287981695658
|-55.87%
Discover the latest price analysis of CraftCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.46%
-8.13%
-10.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CraftCoin was the first gaming cryptocurrency, launched in July 2013. It was created by two Bitcointalk forum members, Blindfolded and The_cayman. The coin was built using Litecoin's Scrypt technology and was specifically designed for Minecraft. It worked in a simple way: Players could earn CraftCoin by completing in-game tasks Admins would transfer CraftCoin to players' wallets CraftCoin was integrated into about 5 Minecraft servers, marking the first time a cryptocurrency was used in a major game. However, after the Cryptsy exchange was hacked, CraftCoin ceased operations. The project has been revived in 2024.
