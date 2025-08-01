What is CraftCoin (CRC)

CraftCoin was the first gaming cryptocurrency, launched in July 2013. It was created by two Bitcointalk forum members, Blindfolded and The_cayman. The coin was built using Litecoin's Scrypt technology and was specifically designed for Minecraft. It worked in a simple way: Players could earn CraftCoin by completing in-game tasks Admins would transfer CraftCoin to players' wallets CraftCoin was integrated into about 5 Minecraft servers, marking the first time a cryptocurrency was used in a major game. However, after the Cryptsy exchange was hacked, CraftCoin ceased operations. The project has been revived in 2024.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

CraftCoin (CRC) Resource Official Website

CraftCoin (CRC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CraftCoin (CRC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRC token's extensive tokenomics now!