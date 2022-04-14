CraftCoin (CRC) Tokenomics
CraftCoin was the first gaming cryptocurrency, launched in July 2013. It was created by two Bitcointalk forum members, Blindfolded and The_cayman. The coin was built using Litecoin's Scrypt technology and was specifically designed for Minecraft.
It worked in a simple way: Players could earn CraftCoin by completing in-game tasks Admins would transfer CraftCoin to players' wallets
CraftCoin was integrated into about 5 Minecraft servers, marking the first time a cryptocurrency was used in a major game. However, after the Cryptsy exchange was hacked, CraftCoin ceased operations. The project has been revived in 2024.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for CraftCoin (CRC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Understanding the tokenomics of CraftCoin (CRC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CRC tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CRC tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.