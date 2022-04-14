Crafting Finance (CRF) Information

Crafting is an innovative synthetic asset issuance and trading platform.Crafting supports the issuance of synthetic assets such as options futures and other derivatives, stablecoins and bonds, as well as fragmented assets from NFT and even more complex programmable synthetic assets.Crafting uses a Synthetix-like SDP trading format that aggregates the liquidity of individual assets (trading pairs) and enables zero-slip trading.As a synthetic asset issuance platform, Crafting requires asset pledges to generate synthetic assets, and Crafting supports pledges of multiple assets, including BTC/ETH/DOT and even NFT, such as Punk and various Gamefi game assets, which can bring in more users.The adapted WASM VM developed based on INK,is currently ready to be deployed on Near, Solana, Acala and Plasm.