Crafting is an innovative synthetic asset issuance and trading platform.Crafting supports the issuance of synthetic assets such as options futures and other derivatives, stablecoins and bonds, as well as fragmented assets from NFT and even more complex programmable synthetic assets.Crafting uses a Synthetix-like SDP trading format that aggregates the liquidity of individual assets (trading pairs) and enables zero-slip trading.As a synthetic asset issuance platform, Crafting requires asset pledges to generate synthetic assets, and Crafting supports pledges of multiple assets, including BTC/ETH/DOT and even NFT, such as Punk and various Gamefi game assets, which can bring in more users.The adapted WASM VM developed based on INK,is currently ready to be deployed on Near, Solana, Acala and Plasm.
Understanding the tokenomics of Crafting Finance (CRF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CRF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CRF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
