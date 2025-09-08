What is CRAWJU (CRAWJU)

Crawju ($CRAWJU) is a community-driven memecoin on the Cardano blockchain, inspired by the quirky adventures of a toy Crawju and the legendary Charles Hoskinson. More than just a token, Crawju embraces the fun and creativity of meme culture. Mixing humor, storytelling, and Cardano’s strong tech foundations. The Crawju mascot, a swamp-dwelling toy creature, embodies the playful spirit of the project while symbolizing the community’s resilience and imagination.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CRAWJU (CRAWJU) How much is CRAWJU (CRAWJU) worth today? The live CRAWJU price in USD is 0.00365296 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CRAWJU to USD price? $ 0.00365296 . Check out The current price of CRAWJU to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of CRAWJU? The market cap for CRAWJU is $ 3.63M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CRAWJU? The circulating supply of CRAWJU is 994.11M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CRAWJU? CRAWJU achieved an ATH price of 0.00401687 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CRAWJU? CRAWJU saw an ATL price of 0.00082563 USD . What is the trading volume of CRAWJU? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CRAWJU is -- USD . Will CRAWJU go higher this year? CRAWJU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CRAWJU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

