What is Craze (CRAZE)

The Future of Memecoins on Ethereum Launch Meme Coins Gaslessly. Stake Craze Token. Share the Revenue. Welcome to the first gasless Ethereum memecoin platform, built to dominate the bull run. Stake your Craze Tokens and earn a share of our billion-dollar potential. About Craze.fun Revolutionizing Memecoins on Ethereum At Craze.fun, we’re redefining what’s possible in the world of memecoins. Inspired by the groundbreaking success of Pump.fun, we’ve built the first gasless memecoin launchpad on Ethereum, solving the problem of high gas fees that have long plagued the Ethereum network. Our mission is simple Empower creators with an accessible, low-cost platform to launch their meme coins. Reward the community by sharing 50% of platform revenue with Craze Token stakers. Drive innovation in the Ethereum ecosystem with tools and utilities that grow alongside the memecoin market. With the bull run upon us, Craze.fun is more than a platform - it’s a movement. We’re combining Ethereum’s global liquidity with the explosive power of memecoins to create a billion-dollar ecosystem where everyone, from creators to investors, can thrive.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Craze (CRAZE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Craze (CRAZE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Craze (CRAZE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRAZE token's extensive tokenomics now!