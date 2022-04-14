CRE8 (CRE8) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CRE8 (CRE8), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CRE8 (CRE8) Information CRE8 Finance is a next-generation Web3 platform designed to tokenize Real World Services (RWS) – bringing freelance gigs, consulting, creative work, and other service offerings onto the blockchain. In the same way that Real World Assets (RWA) tokenization brings physical assets on-chain, RWS tokenization brings what you do on-chain. CRE8's mission is to empower service-based industries through secure, scalable tokenization, unlocking liquidity and global reach for service providers by turning their time and skills into digital assets. The core belief at CRE8 is that the future of work is decentralized and on-chain, enabling trustless transactions, instant payments, and borderless access to opportunities. Official Website: https://cre8finance.app/ Whitepaper: https://cre8-docs.gitbook.io/cre8-docs

CRE8 (CRE8) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CRE8 (CRE8), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.52K Total Supply: $ 996.00M Circulating Supply: $ 996.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.52K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

CRE8 (CRE8) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CRE8 (CRE8) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRE8 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRE8 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

