What is Create (CREATE)

CREATE is a token for creators on Base enabling onchain creators and patrons to be rewarded through community-driven activity. Support the creators you love and get exclusive access to collab drops, gated experiences, events & games in an innovative platform where each drop is paired with CREATE. Every drop on the platform will have an associated token. The CREATE token will be paired with each drop's token, generating the initial drop offering. Official metaverse event partner of Clankercon 2025.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Create (CREATE) Resource Official Website

Create (CREATE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Create (CREATE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CREATE token's extensive tokenomics now!