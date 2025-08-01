Creaticles Price (CRE8)
Creaticles (CRE8) is currently trading at 0.00053787 USD with a market cap of $ 73.19K USD. CRE8 to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Creaticles to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Creaticles to USD was $ +0.0000110589.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Creaticles to USD was $ -0.0000075906.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Creaticles to USD was $ -0.0000058561426501899.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.57%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000110589
|+2.06%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000075906
|-1.41%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000058561426501899
|-1.07%
Discover the latest price analysis of Creaticles: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.57%
-1.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Turn your idea for an NFT into an NFT. Creaticles helps you source amazing artists, create, and mint NFTs. All you need is an idea to get started. Creaticles handles everything from there.
Understanding the tokenomics of Creaticles (CRE8) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRE8 token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 CRE8 to VND
₫14.15404905
|1 CRE8 to AUD
A$0.0008336985
|1 CRE8 to GBP
￡0.0004087812
|1 CRE8 to EUR
€0.0004679469
|1 CRE8 to USD
$0.00053787
|1 CRE8 to MYR
RM0.0022967049
|1 CRE8 to TRY
₺0.0218697942
|1 CRE8 to JPY
¥0.0806805
|1 CRE8 to ARS
ARS$0.7378177938
|1 CRE8 to RUB
₽0.0432393693
|1 CRE8 to INR
₹0.0470797611
|1 CRE8 to IDR
Rp8.9644964142
|1 CRE8 to KRW
₩0.7554330363
|1 CRE8 to PHP
₱0.0312663831
|1 CRE8 to EGP
￡E.0.0261619968
|1 CRE8 to BRL
R$0.0030228294
|1 CRE8 to CAD
C$0.0007422606
|1 CRE8 to BDT
৳0.065727714
|1 CRE8 to NGN
₦0.8236887393
|1 CRE8 to UAH
₴0.0224722086
|1 CRE8 to VES
Bs0.06615801
|1 CRE8 to CLP
$0.52334751
|1 CRE8 to PKR
Rs0.1525829616
|1 CRE8 to KZT
₸0.2918428833
|1 CRE8 to THB
฿0.0176528934
|1 CRE8 to TWD
NT$0.0160876917
|1 CRE8 to AED
د.إ0.0019739829
|1 CRE8 to CHF
Fr0.0004356747
|1 CRE8 to HKD
HK$0.0042169008
|1 CRE8 to MAD
.د.م0.0049215105
|1 CRE8 to MXN
$0.0101980152
|1 CRE8 to PLN
zł0.0020170125
|1 CRE8 to RON
лв0.0023935215
|1 CRE8 to SEK
kr0.0052818834
|1 CRE8 to BGN
лв0.0009197577
|1 CRE8 to HUF
Ft0.1888569144
|1 CRE8 to CZK
Kč0.0116018559
|1 CRE8 to KWD
د.ك0.00016458822
|1 CRE8 to ILS
₪0.0018395154