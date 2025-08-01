Creator Price (SN98)
Creator (SN98) is currently trading at 1.46 USD with a market cap of $ 848.05K USD. SN98 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the SN98 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SN98 price information.
During today, the price change of Creator to USD was $ -0.102461713756436.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Creator to USD was $ -0.3072558320.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Creator to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Creator to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.102461713756436
|-6.57%
|30 Days
|$ -0.3072558320
|-21.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Creator: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.43%
-6.57%
-26.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
