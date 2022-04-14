Crestal Nation (NATION) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Crestal Nation (NATION), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Crestal Nation (NATION) Information Nation is a platform for creating autonomous AI agents that act as freelancers, tokenized, revenue-generating workers that users can launch, own, and monetize with no coding skills. These agents can offer real services (e.g. scheduling, outreach, analysis) and operate 24/7 as independent economic actors. Nation enables a new form of digital labor where anyone can participate in the AI economy not just as a user, but as an owner. Official Website: https://www.crestal.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.crestal.network/nation/litepaper Buy NATION Now!

Crestal Nation (NATION) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Crestal Nation (NATION), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 402.84K $ 402.84K $ 402.84K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 419.46M $ 419.46M $ 419.46M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.60M $ 9.60M $ 9.60M All-Time High: $ 0.00161869 $ 0.00161869 $ 0.00161869 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00096037 $ 0.00096037 $ 0.00096037 Learn more about Crestal Nation (NATION) price

Crestal Nation (NATION) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Crestal Nation (NATION) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NATION tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NATION tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NATION's tokenomics, explore NATION token's live price!

